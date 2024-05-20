69 Meters Disconnected On Gas Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 69 more connections
during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and Islamabad besides imposing Rs 1.5 million fine.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 23 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of over Rs 1 million over gas pilferers
while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators.
In Multan, seven connections were disconnected on illegal use while in Faisalabad and Sahiwal, five
connections were disconnected.
In Peshawar, the company disconnected 34 connections on account of illegal use of gas
and an amount of Rs 0.4 million had been booked against gas theft cases.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing Assistant Commissioner7 seconds ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles demise of Iranian President, FM in helicopter crash14 seconds ago
-
CM KP condoles death of Iran's President in helicopter crash17 seconds ago
-
Seminar held to increase employment provision for women10 minutes ago
-
One student die, another five sustain injuries as shed in a school collapses10 minutes ago
-
10-day theatre festival to start from May 27 at Alhamra10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Press Club hosts journalist’s children competition in speeches, patriotic songs10 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases19 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM calls on COAS, lauds Pakistan Army's role in regional peace, stability30 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid says Iranian President was 'vibrant voice for Kashmir, Palestine'30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank service provides services in 35 emergencies last week40 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy raises flag at half-mast50 minutes ago