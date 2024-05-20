Open Menu

69 Meters Disconnected On Gas Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

69 meters disconnected on gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 69 more connections

during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and Islamabad besides imposing Rs 1.5 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 23 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of over Rs 1 million over gas pilferers

while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

In Multan, seven connections were disconnected on illegal use while in Faisalabad and Sahiwal, five

connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 34 connections on account of illegal use of gas

and an amount of Rs 0.4 million had been booked against gas theft cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Sheikhupura Gas Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

19 minutes ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan