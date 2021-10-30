UrduPoint.com

69 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:12 PM

69 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

As many as 69 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2404

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 69 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2404.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said here Saturday that among the new cases, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 40, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)18, while eleven confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)in 24 hours, he added.

"This year, around 2404 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 2302 discharged after recovery," he said.

Dr Sajjad informed that 93 dengue patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 58 were positive, ten positive out of 15 in BBH and 34 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital.

The health officer said around six patients were in a critical position at HFH. He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

47 minutes ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

1 hour ago
 PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

4 minutes ago
 2 brick-kilns, boiler sealed

2 brick-kilns, boiler sealed

4 minutes ago
 Five die of corona in KP

Five die of corona in KP

4 minutes ago
 South Africa's Tutu casts early ballot in local po ..

South Africa's Tutu casts early ballot in local poll

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.