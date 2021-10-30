69 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 69 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2404

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 69 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2404.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said here Saturday that among the new cases, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 40, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)18, while eleven confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)in 24 hours, he added.

"This year, around 2404 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 2302 discharged after recovery," he said.

Dr Sajjad informed that 93 dengue patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 58 were positive, ten positive out of 15 in BBH and 34 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital.

The health officer said around six patients were in a critical position at HFH. He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.