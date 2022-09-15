69 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 69 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,052.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, 37 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 12 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, nine from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, six from Taxila Cantonment, three from Potohar rural while one of each patient reported from Chaklala Cantonment, and Kahutta.

Dr Sajjad said 231 patients were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 83 to the Holy Family Hospital, 75 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 73 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 150 tested positive, with 108 belonging to Rawalpindi and 42 from outside districts.

The health officer informed that three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and all departments were fully alert to cope with any situation. /395