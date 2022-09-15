UrduPoint.com

69 More Dengue Patients Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

69 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 69 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,052.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, 37 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 12 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, nine from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, six from Taxila Cantonment, three from Potohar rural while one of each patient reported from Chaklala Cantonment, and Kahutta.

Dr Sajjad said 231 patients were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 83 to the Holy Family Hospital, 75 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 73 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 150 tested positive, with 108 belonging to Rawalpindi and 42 from outside districts.

The health officer informed that three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and all departments were fully alert to cope with any situation. /395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Alert Rawalpindi Taxila September October Family All From

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

47 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

47 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

60 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

1 hour ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.