69 more infected with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 69 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,174.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said among the new cases, 28 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 17 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, seven from Chaklala cantonment, four from Potohar rural, three from Taxila Cantonment, and one of each from Taxila rural, Kalar Syeda and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 239 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 117 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 79 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 43 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 188 tested positive, with 129 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad further added that three patients were in a critical position at BBH and one in the DHQ hospital.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,665 FIRs, sealed 611 premises, issued Challans to 7,425, notices to 10,674 and a fine of Rs 7,361,916 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

