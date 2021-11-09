69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that around 69 more people were diagnosed with positive symptoms of dengue fever during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3013 at allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that around 69 more people were diagnosed with positive symptoms of dengue fever during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3013 at allied hospitals.

The DECPC informed that among the new cases, 30 cases were registered with the Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 20 with District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 19 with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

"Presently, 49 patients were admitted in HFH out of which 31 were declared positive, nine positives out of 12 in BBH and 39 confirmed out of the total 49 admitted in DHQ," he added.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with the change of weather conditions during the four days as 40 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city last Friday, 44 on November 6, 23 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday while earlier, the number of daily patients were 70 to 80 daily.

"Among the 25 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, eight each were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, four from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Chaklala cantonment, one from Gujar Khan while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "he informedTo date, around 3013 dengue cases have been brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, out of which 2060 belonged to Rawalpindi, while the number of cases was 16 in 2020 and 6105 in 2019 during the period," the health officer said.

He added that as many as 2934 patients were discharged after treatment from the allied hospitals, including 1735 from HFH,424 DHQ and 775 from BBH.