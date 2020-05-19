UrduPoint.com
69 PC Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Faisalabad Division: DC

Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that 408,480 metric tons of wheat had so far been procured in Faisalabad division which was 69 percent of the total target fixed for the division

Briefing media persons about wheat procurement at his office, here on Tuesday, the commissioner said that total wheat procurement target for the division was 592,000 metric tons.

He said that wheat was being purchased from farmers at government fixed rates of Rs.1400 per 40 kilograms.

He said that wheat procurement campaign was going on in an organized manner across the division and set target would be achieved shortly.

Ishrat Ali hoped that 90 percent target would be achieved till Eid-ul-Fitr in Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts, adding that wheat procurement would continue till purchase of last grain from the farmers.

He said that a vigorous crackdown against hoarding was continued in the division under the law.

Divisional Commissioner said that district administrations were alert in this regard and help was being sought from police check posts and Numberdars to control hoarding of commodities.

He directed the traders and flour mill owners to maintain their complete record of wheat.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that district administration along with food department had sealed 53 godowns where wheat was stored besides recovery of 80000 bags of wheat from these stores.

He said that 187 vehicles involved in illegal transportation of wheat had also been impounded.

Deputy Director Food Saifullah Joyia, DFC Ali Imran and other officers were also present on the occasion.

