69 PMS Officers Promoted
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 08:23 PM
The Punjab government on Friday promoted 69 officers from the Provincial Management Service (PMS) to the next grades
Among the promoted officers, Aamir Shaheen has been promoted to Grade 18. Other officers promoted to the next grade include Muhammad Waseem, Farrukh Tufail, Faisal Sultan, Saulat Hayat Wattoo, Tariq Usman, Hafiz Muhammad Suleman Tanveer, Omar Daraz, Muhammad Mudassar Nawaz, Ali Bajwa, Abdul Salam Arif, Mohsin Nisar, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Jafar, Farhan Mujtaba, Kaleem Yousuf, Khurram Amin, Ahmed Arshad, Kanwal Sabir, Niaz Ahmed, Sundas Haris, and Asif Hussain.
Additionally, Muhammad Adnan, Wasiq Abbas, Jamil Haider Shah, Muzaffar Mukhtar, Hamidullah, Muhammad Ijaz, Dilawar Khan, Ahmed Saleem, Khalid Abbas, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, Noman Ali, Salman Ahmed, and Waqas Azeem have also been promoted to Grade 18.
Meanwhile, officers Rizwan Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed, Mudassar Arif have been deprived of promotion in Grade 18. PMS Officer Sajid Safdar, Muhammad Shafqat, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Afzal, Jamshed Iqbal have been superseded by promotion.
Likewise, Shaukat Abbas, Tariq Mahmood Malik, Shahid Majeed, Farooq Ahmed were declared deferred from promotion. Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Zeeshan Nadeem, Ayesha Yasin, Sharjeel Shahid, Aliza Rehan, Tauqeer Ahmed, Sufyan Dilawar, Sarmad Hussain and Haider Abbas, Salman Zafar, Ambreen Chaudhry, Sajid Munir, Muhammad Fazal Abbas were also promoted to Grade 18.
