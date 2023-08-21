69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 69 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 69 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

Monitoring and surveillance department MEPCO led by Director M&S Rao Zulfiqar Ali raided different places and detected theft of 283,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million fine was imposed er pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.