Open Menu

69 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 69 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 69 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

Monitoring and surveillance department MEPCO led by Director M&S Rao Zulfiqar Ali raided different places and detected theft of 283,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million fine was imposed er pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police off ..

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

9 minutes ago
 Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 di ..

Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

9 minutes ago
 FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

9 minutes ago
 EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro ..

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

9 minutes ago
 FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

9 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Cent ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

23 minutes ago
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

24 minutes ago
 Active info system directed to evacuate people fro ..

Active info system directed to evacuate people from flooded areas

3 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of he ..

Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in futur ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ..

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ‘Believe in yourself’

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan