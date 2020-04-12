69 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) arrested 69 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official said on Sunday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 68,000 units, the official added.

A sum of over Rs 1.1 million was imposed as fine on powers pilferer which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.