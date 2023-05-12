UrduPoint.com

69 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 08:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 69 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity�units.

������A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed while cases sent against 65 power pilferers to police stations�over involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

