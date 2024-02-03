69 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 69 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 35 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.

Over Rs 3.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.