69 PST teachers promoted in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : A departmental promotion committee for education promoted 69 PST teachers during a meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Promotion Committee Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in which CEO Education Shaukat Ali Sherwani, DEO Secondary Syed Mahmood Nabi, DEO Elementary Syed Jameel Haider Qureshi, DEO Elementary (Female) Abida Nasreen and Deputy DEO Khursheed Saeed and other senior officers participated.

A total of 72 promotion cases were discussed in the meeting out of which 69 PST teachers have been promoted to EST.