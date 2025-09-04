Open Menu

69 Rescued During Urban Flooding In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

69 rescued during urban flooding in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Continuous rainfall inundated several low-lying areas of Gujrat, prompting coordinated rescue operations by the district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence volunteers, revenue staff, and other departments.

According to a district administration spokesperson, 69 people were evacuated to safer locations during the operations, which were carried out in various parts of the city, including Jinnah Road, Jail Road, Madina Syedan, Beuowali, Bhimber Road, Kutchery Chowk, Prince Chowk, Qamar Sialvi Road, Shadman Colony, and Rehman Shaheed Road.

Rescue activities were still underway to assist residents trapped in floodwater.The administration urged citizens to contact Rescue 1122, Police Helpline 15, or the district control room at 053-3727487 in case of emergency.

