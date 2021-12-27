69 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar has arrested 69 shopkeepers for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops here on Monday

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration carried out checking in various bazaars of the district and collectively arrested 69 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and erecting encroachments.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, nanbais (bakers), butchers, fresh milk sellers, grocers and others.