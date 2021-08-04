- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
69 Shopkeepers Fined
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 69 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 778 shops indifferent markets and imposed a fine of Rs 91,000 on 69 shopkeepers.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies
UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..
Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced
Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs
World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..
DC for religious harmony, brotherhood
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police Martyrs day observed in Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
India should end perpetual agony of Kashmiris in IIOJK: Masti Khel2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police constable shot dead in Karak2 minutes ago
-
New buildings to be constructed under public-private partnership at Islamia Uni: VC2 minutes ago
-
Shutdown, march to mark black day in IIOJK on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death12 minutes ago
-
Fesco issues shutdown notice12 minutes ago
-
Minister visits hospital to inquire after health of two sisters suffering for skin disease22 minutes ago
-
AJK's outgoing PM appeals Kashmiri people to mark August 5 as the Indian Exploitation Day22 minutes ago
-
Covid door-to-door vaccination drive continued in Punjab: Firdous Ashiq22 minutes ago
-
Shibli for making Environment Regulatory Authority to ensure environmental governance22 minutes ago
-
Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs12 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.