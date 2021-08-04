UrduPoint.com

69 Shopkeepers Fined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

69 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 69 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 778 shops indifferent markets and imposed a fine of Rs 91,000 on 69 shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is ag ..

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

27 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

27 minutes ago
 Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary ..

Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

12 minutes ago
 World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's ..

World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..

12 minutes ago
 DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.