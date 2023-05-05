69 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed heavy fines on retailers and vendors over violation of the Price Control Act, here on Friday.

According to official sources, magistrates held 671 inspections in various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of chicken, fruits, vegetables and edible items.

They found 69 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed Rs 89,000 fine on them. They also warned the shopkeepers to shun violation of the Price Control Act or get ready to be held accountable.