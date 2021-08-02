UrduPoint.com

69 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 69 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 679 shopsin different markets and bazaars and found 69 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging andimposed a total fine of Rs 85,000 on them.

