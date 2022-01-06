69 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 69 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 69 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.