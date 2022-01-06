UrduPoint.com

69 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:20 PM

69 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 69 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 69 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 69 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

DC for taking action against fertilizer hoarders

DC for taking action against fertilizer hoarders

42 seconds ago
 Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

2 hours ago
 Tengizchevronoil Production Operations Continue in ..

Tengizchevronoil Production Operations Continue in Kazakhstan With Temporary Adj ..

44 seconds ago
 Continuity of original textile policy imperative f ..

Continuity of original textile policy imperative for sustained economic growth: ..

45 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-I exams results

BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-I exams results

46 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics Safe Due to China's Measur ..

Beijing Winter Olympics Safe Due to China's Measures Against COVID-19 - WHO

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.