69 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:20 PM

69 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 69 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 1610 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 69 shopkeepers involvedin profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 55,500 on them.

