69 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Published June 12, 2022

69 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs. 123,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that magistrates inspected 909 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

