69 Shops, Restaurants Sealed In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 69 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 54,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 10 restaurants and cafes in Model Town area while AC Raiwind sealed 10 shops in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 16 shops and imposed Rs 29,000 fine over SOPs violation.

AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 17 shops and two restaurants over SOPs violation and imposed Rs 10,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers tofollow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

