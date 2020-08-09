UrduPoint.com
69 Villages Electrified In Fesco Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

69 villages electrified in Fesco circle

FAISALABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Sunday to have electrified 69 villages at an estimated cost of Rs 83 million during the last fiscal year.

FESCO spokesman said that FESCO had completed 2 HT feeders including Patli and Gullwala at an estimated cost of Rs 32 million during the same period besides spending Rs 40 million on the completion of 74 LT Proposals.

He said the new targets had also been assigned to different circles of the company with a clear-cut instruction to achieve these targetswithin stipulated period so that customers could be provided qualityservice.

More Stories From Pakistan

