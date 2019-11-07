UrduPoint.com
690 Drug-peddlers Arrested In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:06 PM

The Lahore police, in its continuing crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, arrested 690 accused persons so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore police, in its continuing crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, arrested 690 accused persons so far.

Accordingly, City Division Police arrested 146, Cantt Division 133, Civil Lines Division 61, Sadar Division 141, Iqbal Town Division 94 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 115 accused during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 237-kg charas, 400.5grm Ice, 858grm heroin, 24kg and 280grm opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 6,044 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

