690 profiteers held during October in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 690 shopkeepers were arrested over charges of profiteering during month of October in Multan division.

According to Directorate General of Public Relations, 131 price control magistrates of the division conducted 80,000 raids and registered cases against 330 persons for plundering money illegally from customers. Similarly, 690 vendors were arrested.

The fine of Rs 94.36 lac was also imposed on profiteers. Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed instructed to tighten the noose against the vendors. The action should be intensified against those who do not place government's price rates.

The wholesale points have also been set up in the markets to facilitate the citizens. Dr Irshad added that citizens could lodge complaints on the price portal as the administration would take immediate action, he reiterated.