690 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh on Friday said that as many as 690 sanitary workers would perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur and its surrounding areas as comprehensive plans have been formulated in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that according to a plan the Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA), in order to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha maximum available resources would be utilized.

He said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid had been formulated under which 690 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors would perform duty.

He said that 16 vehicles would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from different areas of the Sukkur.

The Mayor said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of TMA have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that he himself will supervise the entire operation and a TMA Officers will also remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays.

Municipal Commissioner, Pir Wahid Bux, XEN Suhail Memon, In-charge Water Works, Pir Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Officer, headquarters, Javed Akhtar, Abid Ali Ansari, Fayyaz Memon and other concerned officials were also attended the meeting.