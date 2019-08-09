UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

690 Sanitary Workers To Perform Duties On Eid-ul-Azha In Sukkur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:25 PM

690 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur

Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh on Friday said that as many as 690 sanitary workers would perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur and its surrounding areas as comprehensive plans have been formulated in this regard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh on Friday said that as many as 690 sanitary workers would perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur and its surrounding areas as comprehensive plans have been formulated in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that according to a plan the Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA), in order to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha maximum available resources would be utilized.

He said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid had been formulated under which 690 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors would perform duty.

He said that 16 vehicles would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from different areas of the Sukkur.

The Mayor said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of TMA have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that he himself will supervise the entire operation and a TMA Officers will also remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays.

Municipal Commissioner, Pir Wahid Bux, XEN Suhail Memon, In-charge Water Works, Pir Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Officer, headquarters, Javed Akhtar, Abid Ali Ansari, Fayyaz Memon and other concerned officials were also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Vehicles Sukkur Abid Ali All From

Recent Stories

Hundreds of Anti-Government Protesters Stage Sit-i ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post's 'same day delivery' service gettin ..

5 minutes ago

Traffic plan chalks out plan for Eid days

5 minutes ago

Sacrificial animals' sale reaches to peak in KP

5 minutes ago

Kashmiri students hold anti-India demo at Dhaka Un ..

11 minutes ago

MC Sukkur visits different union councils

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.