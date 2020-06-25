692 raids conducted against profiteers,hoarders in 24hrs

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. Anwaar ul Haq has expedited crackdown against profiteering and hoarding and conducted 692 inspections during last 24 hours.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration imposed fine of Rs 176,000 on 97 violators and also arrested a shopkeeper.

The District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, a case was also being registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 18,225 raids during June while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 5.

5 million.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He informed that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 196 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

