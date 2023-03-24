UrduPoint.com

692,943 Free Flour Bags Distributed In 5 Days: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

692,943 free flour bags distributed in 5 days: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Friday that 692,943 bags of 10-kg free flour had been distributed among the deserving people in the last five days under the Ramazan special package.

Chairing a meeting, she said that the arrangements at the distribution centres should be completed in all respects. She asked the price control magistrates to remain active in the field and deal strictly with those involved in profiteering and price hike. She asked the deputy commissioners to hold a price control committee meeting and fix the prices of essential items.

She ordered to hold meetings with traders regarding prices of essential commodities. She directed the deputy commissioners to closely monitor prices, demand and supply of commodities. She also reviewed census campaign. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited the distribution points and observed the process of free flour distribution. He checked the alternative arrangements during the rain. He met people and asked them about the arrangements.

Earlier, a WASA team cleared the rainwater from the distribution centres.

Related Topics

Price All From Flour

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.