692,943 free flour bags distributed in 5 days: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Friday that 692,943 bags of 10-kg free flour had been distributed among the deserving people in the last five days under the Ramazan special package.

Chairing a meeting, she said that the arrangements at the distribution centres should be completed in all respects. She asked the price control magistrates to remain active in the field and deal strictly with those involved in profiteering and price hike. She asked the deputy commissioners to hold a price control committee meeting and fix the prices of essential items.

She ordered to hold meetings with traders regarding prices of essential commodities. She directed the deputy commissioners to closely monitor prices, demand and supply of commodities. She also reviewed census campaign. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited the distribution points and observed the process of free flour distribution. He checked the alternative arrangements during the rain. He met people and asked them about the arrangements.

Earlier, a WASA team cleared the rainwater from the distribution centres.