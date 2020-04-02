UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

693 Held Over Violation Of Section 144 In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

693 held over violation of section 144 in Multan

Multan police have arrested 693 violators of section 144 imposed by the government by keeping in view the preventive measures against coronavirus during the last two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested 693 violators of section 144 imposed by the government by keeping in view the preventive measures against coronavirus during the last two weeks.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the police ensuring implementation of section 144 to prevent coronavirus under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak.

The police have registered 307 cases against violators and arrested 693 violators during the last two weeks across the district.

Police sources said that comprehensive patrolling was being ensured by police officials in their respective areas for implementation of lock down. Strict action was being taken against the violators, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SHC commutes death of main accused to seven-year l ..

2 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis who have an ongo ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea's consumer prices rise 1 pct on-year in M ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) deposits over Rs8 lak ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructu ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 2,524

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.