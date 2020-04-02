693 held over violation of section 144 in Multan

Multan police have arrested 693 violators of section 144 imposed by the government by keeping in view the preventive measures against coronavirus during the last two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested 693 violators of section 144 imposed by the government by keeping in view the preventive measures against coronavirus during the last two weeks.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the police ensuring implementation of section 144 to prevent coronavirus under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak.

The police have registered 307 cases against violators and arrested 693 violators during the last two weeks across the district.

Police sources said that comprehensive patrolling was being ensured by police officials in their respective areas for implementation of lock down. Strict action was being taken against the violators, police sources added.