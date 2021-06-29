Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Tuesday said despite being on the agenda of the Security Council for 73 years, no progress has been made to implement United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir for holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Tuesday said despite being on the agenda of the Security Council for 73 years, no progress has been made to implement United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir for holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the Indian occupation forces have made 12,000 women widows; adding, more than 11,000 women of all age groups have been molested by the occupation forces, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as an act of vengeance, to terrorize the Kashmiri people, said a press release.

"Kashmir dispute can only be durably resolved through implementation of these Security Council resolutions", she commented.