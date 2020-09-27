694 new Coronavirus cases reported; six deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were recorded 8,205 on Saturday as 694 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patient, who were under treatment in hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 106 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 34,468 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,708 in Sindh, 12,813 in Punjab, 5,269 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4,520 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,038 in Balochistan, 506 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 614 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 295,613 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 310,275 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,649, Balochistan 15,013, GB 3,662, ICT 16,440, KP 37,617, Punjab 99,128 and Sindh 135,766.

About 6,457 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,486 in Sindh, 2,230 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 181 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 85 in GB and 71 in AJK.

A total of 3,420,654 Corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 924 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.