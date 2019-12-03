UrduPoint.com
694 Search Operations Conducted In City In November

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:16 PM

694 search operations conducted in city in November

The Lahore Police conducted 694 search operations in different parts of the city in November 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police conducted 694 search operations in different parts of the city in November 2019.

According to the police sources here on Tuesday, 340 hotels, 215 guest houses, 22 hostels, 361 shops, one bus stop, two educational institutes, 15 mosques and 69 churches were checked during the month and documents of 15,460 houses, 5,718 rental agreements and 5,3026 persons were verified.

Police registered FIRs against 99 accused under the National Action Plan over incomplete documents. Two cases of illegal weapons were registered and 56 accused of rental act violation were arrested.

