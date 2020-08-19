695 FIRs registered over keeping unlicensed arms, show of weapons, spreading harassment in July

Lahore Police Operations Wing registered 695 FIRs against 700 accused involved in keeping unlicensed arms as well as show of weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing, spreading harassment among citizens during the month of July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing registered 695 FIRs against 700 accused involved in keeping unlicensed arms as well as show of weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing, spreading harassment among citizens during the month of July.

During the grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police recovered 23 rifles, 9 kalashnikovs, 28 guns, 613 revolvers and pistols as well as bullets from their possession.

City Division arrested 161 accused, Cantt Division 129, Civil Lines 63, Sadar 175, Iqbal Town 65 and Model Town Division arrested 107 accused during the operation.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that all the divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes including show of weapons, gambling, prostitution and other social evils. Special teams have also been constituted to grab proclaimed offenders particularly related to illegal weapons.

He said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilized along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.

He appealed to the citizens to inform Police regarding any illegal activity in their localities particularly aerial firing and show of illegal weapons.