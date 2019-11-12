696 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

Lahore Police in a crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, has arrested 696 accused so far

According to police sources here on Tuesday, City Division Police registered 140 FIRs, Cantt Division 128, Civil Lines Division 58, Sadar Division 139, Iqbal Town Division 89 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 117 FIRs during the crackdown.

Police also recovered 239kg and 912grm charas, 858grm heroin, 400.5grm ICE, 24kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules and 6054 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that necessary information sharing is continued with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and raids are being conducted on daily basis against these anti social elements.