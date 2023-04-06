697 outlaws held in March

KASUR, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :District police arrested 697 outlaws including 76 members of 23 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees, weapons,narcotics from their possession during March last.

While talking to APP here on Thursday,District police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindho said that fool proof security was being ensured for digital census teams,free distribution flour points as well as to the citizens.

The DPO said that the police teams during a crackdown arrested 144 court absconders,146 proclaimed offenders,61 drug peddlers.

The teams recovered 20 kg charas, 820 liters liquor from their possession, and registered cases against them.

Police teams arrested 76 members of 23 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 12.3 millions from their possession,where as 252 cases of heinous crimes were traced out.

Similarly, police teams arrested 180 illegal weapon holders and seized 2 Kalashnikov,150 pistols,5 rifles,23 guns from them.

Police raiding teams caught 30 gamblers red-handed and recovered stake money amounting to thousands of rupees.