6,979,016 people immunised COVID-19 shot; 14 more cases surfaced in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 6,979,016 people, including 44,797 health, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, 14 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,094, including 43,536 from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

Among the new cases, five were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area, two from Rawal town and one from Gujjar Khan and Taxila.

In addition, the report informed that 86 were quarantined in home isolation while no patient was admitted to any health facility.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,542 samples were collected, out of which 1,528 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.90 per cent.