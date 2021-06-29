UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

698,072 Vaccine Doses Administered,11 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

698,072 vaccine doses administered,11 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 698,072 people including 31,174 health workers and 666,898 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10. According to data shared by the district administration here Tuesday,11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,858 in the district . As per the latest data, 2 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 4 from Rawalpindi Cantt, and one each from Taxila,Gujjar Khan,KPK and AJK.

"Presently 43 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 14 in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 in Institute of Urology and 11 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 25,708 patients were discharged after recovery while 313 were quarantined including 198 at home and 115 in isolation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

24 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.