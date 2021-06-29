698,072 vaccine doses administered,11 new infections reported in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 698,072 people including 31,174 health workers and 666,898 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10. According to data shared by the district administration here Tuesday,11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,858 in the district . As per the latest data, 2 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 4 from Rawalpindi Cantt, and one each from Taxila,Gujjar Khan,KPK and AJK.

"Presently 43 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 14 in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 in Institute of Urology and 11 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 25,708 patients were discharged after recovery while 313 were quarantined including 198 at home and 115 in isolation.