699 More Patients Of Coronavirus Detected, Another Six Died: CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus local transmission has added another 699 patients in the provincial health service system lifting the tally to 24206 patients while six more patients lost their lives in last 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that during last 24 hours, 2177 tests were conducted against which 699 patients were detected. "This is 31 percent result of the tests which is comparatively higher," he said.

He said six more patients died taking the death to 380 which constituted 1.56 percent of the total patients. He added that 235 patients were in critical condition, of them 42 have been put on ventilators.

According to the statement, 14556 patients were under treatment, of them 12836 at homes, 793 in isolation centers and 927 in different hospitals.

Some 755 patients have recovered and the number patients recovered so far has reached to 9270 which shows 38.3 percent recovery rate.

The CM said out of 699 new case, 559 belonged to Karachi. District East has 174 cases, Central 125, South 99, West 56, Korangi 50 and Malir 33.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said district Ghotki has 24 new cases, Sukkur 11, Larkana 10, Mirpurkhas seven, Jacobabad and Badin six each, Hyderabad five, Jamshoro three, Shikarpur four, Khairpur and Thatta two each while Dadu, Qambar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohamad Khan have one case each.

The chief minister, once again urged the people of Sindh to stay home, observe self-isolation and do not make crowds at Markets, otherwise it's control would not be possible.

