699 Policemen Get Commendatory Certificates, Cash Rewards

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:06 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore B.A Nasir on Monday awarded commendatory certificates and cash rewards of Rs 1.6 million to 699 policemen for showing outstanding performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore B.A Nasir on Monday awarded commendatory certificates and cash rewards of Rs 1.6 million to 699 policemen for showing outstanding performance.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony at CCPO office here, he appreciated the efforts of these policemen and said it was the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection of peoples' lives and properties.

B.A Nasir said people had complete trust on police so all the police officials should perform their duties with honesty and responsibility to serve the masses.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed, SSP Admin Athar Waheed, SSP (IAB) Faisal Mukhtar and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Among 699 policemen who were awarded with commendatory certificates and cash rewards, 164 policemen were from Operations Wing, 315 from DIG Investigations Division, 129 from DIG Security Division, 91 from CCPO Office and 10 from City Traffic Police Lahore.

