69,914 Vehicles Registered In Last 6 Six Months

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has registered a total of 69,914 vehicles during the last six months from June to November 2022.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has registered a total of 69,914 vehicles during the last six months from June to November 2022.

Talking to APP, Director Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam said during the last six months (June 01 to November 30) 69,914 public and private vehicles were registered in four main categories.

"A total number of 68,049 vehicles were registered in private category, which includes 34,806 motorcycles and 24,135 motorcars." "Moreover, 6305 jeeps, 2025 vans, 769 pick-up vans, 6 ambulances, 2 wagons and a bus is registered in the E&T office during the last six months," he said.

He said a total of 742 commercial vehicles were registered which includes 647 pick-ups, 34 wagons, 26 trucks/dumpers, 18 mini trucks, 08 trucks, 6 coasters and three tractors.

"Meanwhile, in the government vehicles category, a total of 1122 vehicles were registered which includes 275 motor cars, 258 motorcycles, 260 pick-up vans, 96 vans, 93 buses, 47 jeeps, 32 tractors, 26 trucks,12 wagons, 09 ambulances, 08 minibuses, 3 forklifters, 2 tankers and one crane. Whereas, only one tractor was registered in the agriculture category," he said.

