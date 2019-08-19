UrduPoint.com
69pc Work Of N-55 Fazilpur-Taunsa Section Rehabilitation Project Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:47 PM

69pc work of N-55 Fazilpur-Taunsa section rehabilitation project completed

Rehabilitation of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) is being done under the Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Rehabilitation of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) is being done under the Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday that the project funded by Asian Development Bank would cost Rs 490.

19 million. Work of the project started in July 2017 and its completion date is December 31, 2019. So far about 69 per cent physical work of the project has been completed.

The Indus Highway is a 1264 km long four-lane national highway that runs along the Indus River connecting the port city of Karachi with the northwestern city of Peshawar.

