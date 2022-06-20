UrduPoint.com

69th Birth Anniversary Of Bibi Shaheed Would Celebrate Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

69th birth anniversary of Bibi shaheed would celebrate tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sargodha leadership would celebrate the 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,Divisional President of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians,Chaudhry Abid Hussain Hinjrawand said that daughter of the East, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, was the first elected female prime minister of the Islamic world.

She sacrificed her life for the country and the nation to ensure supremacy of law besides restoration of democracy in the country.

He said that the services of Bibi Shaheed for democracy would always be remembered.

