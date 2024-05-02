69th BoDs Meeting Of KPOGCL Held At SCCI
Muhammad Irfan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On Invitation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq, the 69th meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPO&GCL) held at the chamber house.
The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the KPO&GCL Board of Directors Khalid Majeed, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.
SCCI president and member of the KPO&GCL BODs Fuad Ishaq, and Secretary Energy and Power, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Saqi, Dr Tahir Khan, Muhammad Yahya, AS Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faiz Alam, AS H&TAs Department, GoKP Naghmana, Chief Financial Officer Dilawar Khan, AOS HR Deptt KPOGCL Awais Shakeel, HOD SCM of the company Muhammad Fayyaz, HR Senior Officer Shoaib Durrani, HR Officer Mudhat and IT Officer Kamran Alam as members of the BoDs participated.
Fuad Ishaq in his opening remarks on the occasion welcomed the participants of the KPO&GCL BODs meeting and made announcement for formal initiation of proceeding of the meeting.
The meeting thoroughly deliberated on various points on the agenda and held detailed discussion before giving formal approval on various points.
In the beginning, Chairman of the BoDs Khalid Majeed thanked the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq for inviting to hold the board meeting at the chamber house and highly appreciated the move.
Khalid Majeed honoured the services of the chamber president Fuad Ishaq as member of the BoDs.
He also lauded efforts and services of other members of the board.
Fuad Ishaq in his closing remarks thanked members of the KPO&GCL for their active participation in the meeting.
