Open Menu

69th BoDs Meeting Of KPOGCL Held At SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

69th BoDs meeting of KPOGCL held at SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On Invitation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq, the 69th meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPO&GCL) held at the chamber house.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the KPO&GCL Board of Directors Khalid Majeed, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

SCCI president and member of the KPO&GCL BODs Fuad Ishaq, and Secretary Energy and Power, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Saqi, Dr Tahir Khan, Muhammad Yahya, AS Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faiz Alam, AS H&TAs Department, GoKP Naghmana, Chief Financial Officer Dilawar Khan, AOS HR Deptt KPOGCL Awais Shakeel, HOD SCM of the company Muhammad Fayyaz, HR Senior Officer Shoaib Durrani, HR Officer Mudhat and IT Officer Kamran Alam as members of the BoDs participated.

Fuad Ishaq in his opening remarks on the occasion welcomed the participants of the KPO&GCL BODs meeting and made announcement for formal initiation of proceeding of the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated on various points on the agenda and held detailed discussion before giving formal approval on various points.

In the beginning, Chairman of the BoDs Khalid Majeed thanked the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq for inviting to hold the board meeting at the chamber house and highly appreciated the move.

Khalid Majeed honoured the services of the chamber president Fuad Ishaq as member of the BoDs.

He also lauded efforts and services of other members of the board.

Fuad Ishaq in his closing remarks thanked members of the KPO&GCL for their active participation in the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Chamber Shakeel Gas Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

13 minutes ago
 TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

4 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

4 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

4 hours ago
vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

6 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan