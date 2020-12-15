6th anniversary of APS martyrs on Dec 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The 6th death anniversary of martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar would be observed on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Six terrorists had stormed the APS Peshawar on Dec 16 six years ago and martyred 147 students and teachers of the school.

To pay homage to the martyrs, a seminar would be organised at Metropolitan Corporation Hall at 11:30am.

Special ceremonies would also be arranged at Lahore Lyceum School and Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School, People's Colony No 1 and a candlelit vigil would be held in the memory of martyred students.

Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali would also attend the events while similar functions would also be arranged by other private institutions.

The pictures of martyred children, teachers had already been displayed on main roads of the city to pay tribute to the martyrs.