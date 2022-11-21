6th China-South Asia Expo to attract 80 countries, regions, organizations

The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair will attract people from 80 countries, regions, and organizations to participate both online and offline in Kunming, capital city of South China's Yunnan Province from Friday to Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair will attract people from 80 countries, regions, and organizations to participate both online and offline in Kunming, capital city of South China's Yunnan Province from Friday to Tuesday.

Themed "New Opportunities for New Development," the expo has set up 13 pavilions on green energy, modern agriculture with plateau characteristics, biomedicine and health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism culture, etc.

This expo will further promote the circulation of capital, industry, commodity, technology, information and other factors, and continuously strengthen bilateral and multilateral in-depth exchanges and integration, said Li Chenyang, deputy director of the executive committee.

The China-South Asia Expo has become an important platform for China, South Asian, and Southeast Asian countries to carry out multilateral diplomacy, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges, China news service reported.

Data shows that since the first China-South Asia Expo in 2013, 89 countries, regions and organizations have participated in the event, and contracts about 2,770 projects have been signed at home and abroad.