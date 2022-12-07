UrduPoint.com

6th Death Anniversary Of Junaid Jamshed Observed In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Students of various public and private schools, locals of Havelian and surrounding villages Monday paid rich tribute to late Junaid Jamshed, ex-assistant commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 6th anniversary at the village Batolni Saada where the PIA plane was crashed four years ago.

A large number of students from various schools of Havelian and surrounding areas and locals gathered at the place where the PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop crashed and 47 passengers including Junaid Jamshed lost their lives.

Students and locals paid rich tribute to the late religious scholar and former renowned singer on his second death anniversary.

The PIA plane took off from Chitral around 3:50 p.m. and crashed at 1642 local time in the area of Havelian about 125 km north of Islamabad.

Students laid floral wreaths at the accident place and stayed there for some time.

Junaid Jamshed died on December 7, in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad from Chitral four years back on a PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane, operating flight PK-661, which was crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on board.

For the last couple of years, no official ceremony was held at the place of a plane crash by the district administration of Abbottabad.

In 2017, during a ceremony held by the district administration of Abbottabad at the place of the plane crash where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan also announced to construct of a carpeted road at the place of the accident and a Yadgar Shuda which is yet to be implemented.

