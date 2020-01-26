6th death anniversary of Prof Laeeq Ahmed to be marked on Monday

The 6th death anniversary of renowned TV compere, commentator and broadcaster Prof. Laeeq Ahmed Khan would be marked here on Monday, with tribute to his invaluable contributions especially in the fields of media, education, communication, family planning and science

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):The 6th death anniversary of renowned TV compere, commentator and broadcaster Prof. Laeeq Ahmed Khan would be marked here on Monday, with tribute to his invaluable contributions especially in the fields of media, education, communication, family planning and science.

Passionate about both science and education, Laeeq disseminated science education to the people of Pakistan in a simpler manner, a press release said.

The deceased produced more than 500 programmes on television related to science, environment, global issues and current affairs.

Some of his famous programmes include `Science Magazine' and `Kyun aur Kesay.

He also conducted a number of talks on various science subjects for Radio Pakistan. As a result of his extraordinary work, Laeeq Ahmed received the PTV Award for the best commentator in 1983 and the PTV Award for the best compere in 1986.

In 1993, he was honored with the "President's Award for Pride of Performance" and the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2001, in recognition of his contributions to PTV, particularly in the field of education.

During that period, he organized and represented Pakistan in a number of national and international conferences, seminars and workshops on crucial topics like "Islam and Family Planning".

He locally held lectures and conducted television programmes like `Mas'ala No.1' to raise awareness for the issue.

His efforts were highly acknowledged by Head of States of many Muslim countries around the world. He served in the Ministry of Education from 1980 to 1987, where he proposed and led the establishment of the `Primary and Non-Formal Education Wing', under which he successfully completed various important projects for the development and expansion of Primary education in Pakistan.

In addition, he also introduced many other projects for rural education and served as part of several divisions under the Ministry of Education dealing with scholarships, educational planning and teacher's training programmes.

Before joining the Ministry of Education, he also worked as part of renowned universities like the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Allama Iqbal Open University and establishments like the National Bank of Pakistan where he also introduced effective educational schemes for the benefit of the people.