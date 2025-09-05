6th Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Abid Ali Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The sixth death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Abid Ali observed on Friday.
He was born on 29 March 1952 in Quetta, Balochistan, Abid Ali rose to fame as one of Pakistan’s most versatile and celebrated television and film actors.
He earned wide acclaim for his performances in iconic dramas such as Waris, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Humsafar, and many others.
With a career spanning over four decades, he worked in numerous television dramas and films.
He was also honored with the prestigious Pride of Performance Award for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.
Abid Ali passed away on 5 September 2019 in Karachi after a prolonged illness.
Recent Stories
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD hosts Naat recitation ceremony to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)3 minutes ago
-
6th death anniversary of veteran actor Abid Ali observed3 minutes ago
-
ITP deploys 400 officers, issues diversion plan for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal3 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reflect welfare, justice and compassion: MD PBM13 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Chauntra land dispute firing13 minutes ago
-
Defence Day symbolizes national unity and sacrifices of martyrs: MD PBM13 minutes ago
-
Late sowing trials of pearl millet launched at ARI DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
Home Dept imposes 30-day ban on use of wheat in poultry feed mills13 minutes ago
-
SA Speaker inspects flood preparations, directs administration to take effective measures13 minutes ago
-
PIMS hospital emerges as the hub of luxury yet affordable public transport in the Capital33 minutes ago
-
PTI women arrested for ‘egg attack’ on Aleema Khan33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan targets $600m in seafood exports for FY 2025–26; says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry33 minutes ago