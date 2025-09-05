6th death anniversary of veteran actor Abid Ali observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The sixth death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Abid Ali observed on Friday.

He was born on 29 March 1952 in Quetta, Balochistan, Abid Ali rose to fame as one of Pakistan’s most versatile and celebrated television and film actors.

He earned wide acclaim for his performances in iconic dramas such as Waris, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Humsafar, and many others.

With a career spanning over four decades, he worked in numerous television dramas and films.

He was also honored with the prestigious Pride of Performance Award for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

Abid Ali passed away on 5 September 2019 in Karachi after a prolonged illness.