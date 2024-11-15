Open Menu

6th Global Ambassadors Awards Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

6th Global Ambassadors Awards ceremony held

The Diplomatic Insight, a public diplomacy organisation based in Pakistan hosted the 6th Global Ambassadors Awards ceremony here, celebrating the exceptional contributions of ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and business leaders in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Diplomatic Insight, a public diplomacy organisation based in Pakistan hosted the 6th Global Ambassadors Awards ceremony here, celebrating the exceptional contributions of ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and business leaders in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral ties.

These awards, established in 2014, recognize efforts in promoting diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations while fostering people-to-people connections across the globe.

These awards are unique in presenting on behalf of People of Pakistan to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of the ambassadors and diplomats working in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Friday.

The ceremony was graced by Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Head of the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), as chief guest.

In his address, he highlighted Pakistan's growing role in global diplomacy and commended the awardees for their tireless efforts in fostering stronger relationships with their respective countries and organizations.

Chairperson of the Diplomatic Insight Group,Dr. Farhat Asif welcomed the distinguished guests and underscored the organization’s commitment to promoting global collaboration and diplomacy.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing those who have gone above and beyond to bridge nations, particularly in challenging times.

This year’s honorees included Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ethiopia’s first Ambassador to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Chargé d'Affaires of Indonesia, Nader K. Alturk, Deputy Head of Mission for Palestine, Veeraya (Kate) Somvongsiri, USAID Mission Director, Florence Rolle, Food and Agriculture Organisation, Country Representative in Pakistan, Dilsad Senol, Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Argentina and Australia Ambassador Naela Chohan, Fahdel Sheikh, Honorary Consul of the Philippines, Masarrat Misbah, CEO of Depilex Group, Prof. Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool, Chairperson of PEIRA, Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, Faisal Manzoor, Chairman of the University of Sialkot, Prof. Li Xiguang of Tsinghua University and Prof. Dr. Atle Hetland were among the award recipients. 

The award ceremony was attended by ambassadors, government officials, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Australia Business Palestine Civil Society Agriculture Florence Azerbaijan Argentina Indonesia Ethiopia Philippines Cyprus Nepal Sialkot Afzal Khan GCUF Government

Recent Stories

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

1 minute ago
 Journalism plays vital role in democratic societie ..

Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP

1 minute ago
 Two-Day workshop organized to improve population w ..

Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP

1 minute ago
 NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resili ..

NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

20 minutes ago
 Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across c ..

Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

20 minutes ago
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation ..

PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

13 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio ..

DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

13 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth ..

CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

13 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

13 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

13 minutes ago
 Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Te ..

Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan