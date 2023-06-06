UrduPoint.com

6th KP Caretaker Cabinet Meeting On June 8

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

6th KP caretaker cabinet meeting on June 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The sixth meeting of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on June 8.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan will preside over the meeting which would consider a 12-point agenda said an official letter from the Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

The agenda items include framing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2022, appointment as administrative judges of anti-terrorism courts and regularization of contract employees of the Health Department.

The other items to be discussed were providing funds for the repair of Mall Road and Fort Road and the appointment of Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Service Commission.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road June From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration through devotion to prayer

49 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

8 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

8 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

23 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.