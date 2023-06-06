6th KP caretaker cabinet meeting on June 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The sixth meeting of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on June 8.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan will preside over the meeting which would consider a 12-point agenda said an official letter from the Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

The agenda items include framing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2022, appointment as administrative judges of anti-terrorism courts and regularization of contract employees of the Health Department.

The other items to be discussed were providing funds for the repair of Mall Road and Fort Road and the appointment of Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Service Commission.