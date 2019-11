6th Literary festival to start from Nov 22 in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A two-day 6th literary festival will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Faisalabad Arts Council here from November 22.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) -:A two-day 6th literary festival will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Faisalabad Arts Council here from November 22.

The FLF includes-memorable amalgam of art, culture, poetry, prose, storytelling and theater.

Prominent personalities including writers, actors, poets and others will participate in the festival.

They includes Masood Ashar, Mahmood Sham, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Sara Hayat, Dr Sheba Alam, Amjad islam Amjad, Dr Najeeba Arif, Dr Tahira Batool, Naveed Shehzad, Kishvar Naheed, Yasmin Hameed, Hira Azmat, Shahryar Zafar, Mushtaq Sufi, Dr Saeed Bhutta, Dr Arifa Syeda, Syeda Zuhra, Amar Sindhu and others.